I-T raid at residence of CM Baghel's aide in Durg

The Income Tax Department raid at the Durg residence of Soumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has continued for over 20 hours. Senior I-T officials had also questioned Chaurasia's mother last night. The agency had also raided the Bhilai residence of Chaurasia last week.

The IT department had earlier conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state. The state unit of Congress held a protest on Saturday against the ongoing IT raids in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also alleged that the Central government had ordered the raids to destabilise his government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

