NIA has achieved conviction rate of over 90 per cent in cases entrusted to it, Centre informs Lok Sabha

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved a conviction rate of over 90 per cent in cases entrusted to it, according to information provided by Centre in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Since its inception and till date, the Central Government has entrusted 319 cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation. Out of total cases registered, in 237 cases charge-sheets have been filed. Judgement has been pronounced in 62 cases in which, 56 cases have resulted in conviction. Total 276 persons have been convicted in these cases. The conviction rate is 90.32 per cent," a release from MHA cited MoS, G Kishan Reddy as saying in a written reply.

The Minister further said NIA was created in pursuance to the enactment of NIA Act, 2008 with a mandate to investigate and prosecute terrorism-related cases having national and international ramifications and other crimes affecting sovereignty, security and integrity of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

