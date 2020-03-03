Left Menu
120 FIRs lodged, Sec 144 imposed in affected areas: MoS Home on Delhi violence

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that 120 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Delhi last week.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-03-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-03-2020 17:01 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that 120 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Delhi last week. The Minister, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, mentioned that Section 144 of the CrPC which prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area, has also been imposed in violence-affected areas of the national capital.

"Police have taken numerous measures to maintain law order in the city. Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the violence-affected areas. Police have conducted flag march in these areas. Social media platforms are being monitored to avoid the spread of rumours," Rai further added. At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

