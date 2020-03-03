UP Minister directs Ghaziabad admin to register FIR in connection with sale of UP Sunni Central Waqf Board's land

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Waqf Mohsin Raza held a meeting with the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad and Additional Survey Commissioner Waqf on Tuesday over the sale of Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's land.

He directed them to register FIR in the case and also asked for the papers connected with the sale of Waqf land worth crores, according to an official statement.

He has also directed them to provide security to the District Minority Welfare Officer and Assistant Survey Commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

