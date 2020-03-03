Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC rejects plea challenging bail granted to Swami Chinmayanand in sexual exploitation case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:42 IST
SC rejects plea challenging bail granted to Swami Chinmayanand in sexual exploitation case

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Navin Sinha said the reason given by the high court in its February 3 order granting bail to Chinmayanand "does not warrant any interference".

The apex court agreed however to hear a separate plea filed by the woman and her father seeking transfer of trial in the case from Uttar Pradesh to a court in Delhi. The bench, which refused to stay the proceedings before a trial court in Uttar Pradesh, issued notices to the state, Chinmayanand and others on the transfer petition and directed them to file their responses within four weeks.

The high court had granted bail to Chinmayanand who was arrested in a case of sexual exploitation of the woman studying law at a college run by his trust at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He has denied the allegations. While rejecting the appeal challenging the bail granted to Chinmayanand, the top court observed that high court had imposed several conditions on the accused while granting him the relief. "We understand and appreciate your anxiety but pursuant to the order of this court, the high court is monitoring the investigation. Security has been provided to the woman and her family members in a substantial manner," the bench told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who was representing the petitioners.

"When charge sheet has already been filed, the law will take its course," the bench told Gonsalves, who argued that life of the woman and her family members is "in danger". "Our life is in danger due to this person (Chinmayanand)," Gonsalves said and referred to the Unnao rape case involving former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in which the victim and her relatives had sustained grievous injuries in a road accident.

"See what kind of protection has been provided to the woman and her family. It is not ordinary," the bench said, adding, "This security is something which a high court judge gets". Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Chinmayanand, opposed the plea and said that petitioners have "suppressed material facts" from the court.

While narrating the sequence of events, Gonsalves said that charge sheet has been filed for offence under section 376-C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which says that the offence is not amounting to rape. "How can it be not amounting to rape," the bench asked.

To this, Gonsalves read out the provision and said it specifically says "not amounting to the offence of rape". "It (charge) may be altered at the time of framing of charges," the bench observed and added that conclusion in the charge sheet deals with "whole things including the allegations" levelled by the woman.

Gonsalves argued that there were two objectionable videos which were basis of "blackmailing" the woman but the same were not mentioned in the charge sheet. Luthra countered this submission and said videos have been annexed with the charge sheet.

"It is unfortunate that they (petitioners) are not making the entire statement," he said, adding, "They must come to the court with clean hands". Luthra said the woman had got admission in the college in July 2018 and she got employment there in November 2018. He said that the woman's mother also got job there in May last year.

Gonsalves alleged that the woman was assaulted by special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police, which was formed on the directions of the apex court. "That has nothing to do with bail. It is one thing to say that police assaulted me but it is another thing to bring it to the notice of the concerned magistrate," the bench said.

The bench told Gonsalves about some video allegedly recorded by the woman and asked, "is this a normal conduct?". To this, Gonsalves said it was "normal" as she took "counter video" since she was being blackmailed on the basis of two objectionable videos.

In its February 3 order granting bail to Chinmayanand, the high court had noted, "Both parties crossed their limits and at this stage, it is very difficult to adjudicate as to who exploited whom. In fact, both of them used each other." Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on September 20 last year under section 376-C of the IPC. The section is applied when someone in authority takes advantage of his official position to "induce or seduce" a woman to have sex with him.

In a parallel case, the woman was charged with allegedly trying to extort money from Chinmayanand. The high court had granted her bail on December 4 last year. The Supreme Court had stepped in after the 23-year-old law student went missing for a few days in August last year after posting a video clip on social media, alleging sexual abuse. The SIT had arrested the woman after a complaint that she and her friends had allegedly tried to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand, threatening to make public videos showing her giving massages to him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in New York state

A man who lives in a New York suburb and works in Manhattan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to two, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old man had an underlying resp...

German conservatives quarrel over stimulus package to counter coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives are split over whether Germany should unleash a fiscal stimulus package now to counter any impact of the coronavirus on Europes largest economy. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the centre-lef...

Jaishankar holds discussions with Danish Parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee delegation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met a delegation of the Danish Parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee and held a discussion on Indias developmental priorities and global outlook. In a tweet, Jaishankar said they agreed t...

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

After lifting the League Cup at Wembley over the weekend, Manchester City have already turned their focus to defending their FA Cup title, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. City beat Aston Villa on Sunday to win their third consecutive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020