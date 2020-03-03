Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:30 IST
Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to Britain's top court to try to stop publication of two judgments given in a legal battle with his former wife over the wardship of their two children.

Mohammed has been involved in a dispute with Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, over the welfare of their two children since last May. Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, who has been overseeing the case, has issued two judgments and in January decided these should be made public.

Up to this point, the hearings had been held almost entirely in private. Last week, Britain's Court of Appeal rejected Mohammed's bid to overturn McFarlane's decision and refused him permission to take the case to the Supreme Court, Britain's highest judicial body.

However, he is allowed to apply directly and on Tuesday the Supreme Court said it had received his application for permission to appeal which will be heard by three senior judges. "The court is aware of the urgency of this matter," it said in a statement. "We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

Restrictions barring reporting of McFarlane's judgments on "fact-finding" and "assurances and waivers" along with the hearings themselves will remain in place until the Supreme Court has made its decision. In a public statement issued last July, Mohammed and Haya said the case did not concern divorce or finances but was limited to their children's welfare.

The sheikh has applied to the court for the summary return of his children to Dubai. Princess Haya has asked the court to protect one of the children from a forced marriage and to grant a non-molestation order, a type of injunction that protects against harassment or threats. The wardship proceedings are still ongoing and there will be a "welfare hearing" at the end of next month.

The sheikh, vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, has not attended the court in person while Haya, who was educated in Britain, has been present at hearings. Witnesses in the case have included the British detective who led an investigation into the disappearance of Shamsa, the sheikh's daughter from another marriage, from Cambridge in 2000, and Tiina Jauhiainen, who says she tried to help her friend Latifa, Shamsa's younger sister, flee Dubai in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Bernie's Super Tuesday brawl to shape Democratic race

Los Angeles US, Mar 3 AP Millions of voters from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, the delegate-rich prize in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination thats shaping up as a contest between two starkly dif...

Bandits kill dozens of people in attacks in northern Nigeria

Lagos, Mar 3 AP Bandits have killed dozens of people in attacks on five villages in northern Nigeria, officials and witnesses said. The Kaduna state commissioner for security, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that bandits attacked the Iga...

Mexican clerical abuse victims skeptical of Vatican mission

Mexico City, Mar 3 AP Victims of clerical sex abuse have expressed skepticism over a Vatican investigative commission that will collect statements and information about abuse in Mexico, though most said they would meet with Pope Francis inv...

Italian tourist's wife tests positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital

The wife of an Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday, officials said. Her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology NIV in Pune for another test. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020