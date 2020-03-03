Left Menu
Hyderabad Policeman tested positive for swine flu

Hyderabad Policeman was tested positive for swine flu, said CP Anjani Kumar on Tuesday.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Policeman was tested positive for swine flu, said CP Anjani Kumar on Tuesday. "After the few cops at Hyderabad Police Headquarters were sick, their samples were tested and one cop tested positive for swine flu. He was immediately got admitted to a state-run hospital for treatment and his condition is stable now.

Kumar said as part of preventive measures all other officers have undergone medical investigations and were tested negative for the flu. Meanwhile, in Meerut, eight people have died after falling prey to swine flu. So far, as many as 79 people have tested positive for the deadly virus in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

