CAF jawan injured in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Amdai Ghati in Narayanpur, Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj said on Wednesday.

The jawan was hit by a bullet during the encounter. A search operation is currently underway to nab the suspected Naxal cadres.

More details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)

