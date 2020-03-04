IT raids at former Congress MLA's premises in Faridabad, Gurugram

Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at the premises of former Congress MLA Lalit Nagar in Faridabad and Gurugram. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that I-T raids in the state are "politically motivated".

The Income Tax Department had on Monday conducted a raid on the residence of Saumya Chaurasiya, deputy secretary to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. The team of IT Department entered the residence in the presence of Chaurasiya. The department had, on February 29, sealed the residence. The I-T Department had last week conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.