Nirbhaya case: Tihar Jail authorities to move Patiala House court for fresh date of execution
The Tihar Jail authorities will move Patiala House court for fixing fresh date of execution of the four Nirbhaya case convicts after rejection of mercy plea of Pawan Gupta by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, officials said
The president had already rejected the mercy petitions of the other three convicts in the case
A 23-year-old woman paramedic student, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya -- the fearless -- was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she was taken for better medical treatment.
