Hungarian PM Orban: 130,000 migrants already in Balkans must be stopped
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that 130,000 migrants had already passed the Turkish-Greek border in the Balkans and that they must be stopped as far south as possible.
"It won't be enough to defend the Greek-Turkish border," Orban told a news conference of the leaders of the Visegrad Four countries of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. "As a last resort ... we will defend Europe's external border."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Viktor Orban
- Hungarian
- Greek
- Turkish
- Balkans
- Czech Republic
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Europe
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Turkish lira weakest since May as Syria, cenbank decisions loom
Turkish court acquits businessman, other defendants in landmark trial
UPDATE 3-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial
Turkish court acquits 9 civil activists of terror charges
UPDATE 4-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial