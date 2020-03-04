Left Menu
Hungarian PM Orban: 130,000 migrants already in Balkans must be stopped

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that 130,000 migrants had already passed the Turkish-Greek border in the Balkans and that they must be stopped as far south as possible.

"It won't be enough to defend the Greek-Turkish border," Orban told a news conference of the leaders of the Visegrad Four countries of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. "As a last resort ... we will defend Europe's external border."

