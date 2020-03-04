Left Menu
Coordinated, collective effort in mission mode needed to combat threat due to COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that a coordinated and collective effort in a mission mode is needed to combat the threat due to COVID-19 in the country.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-03-2020 17:25 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that a coordinated and collective effort in a mission mode is needed to combat the threat due to COVID-19 in the country. A press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "We have to work as a unit to combat the threat due to COVID-19 in the nation and a coordinated and collective effort in a mission mode is needed", said Vardhan.

He said this while chairing the meeting with all the senior officials from Government of Delhi, and Directors/Medical Superintendents of government hospitals in Delhi, in the presence of Dr. Satyendra Jain, Minister of Health, Delhi Government. "Preeti Sudan, Secretary (HFW) apprised both the Ministers about the current evolving scenario, globally as well as nationally. She informed that 78 countries are affected by COVID-19 as on date. She stated that high level of vigil and alertness is being maintained by the states and the Centre in the prevention and management of COVID-19," the press release said.

She also spoke about the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday regarding revised travel restrictions, self-declaration and advice for avoiding non-essential travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and Japan and other COVID-19 affected countries. The Union Minister observed that while inter-sectoral coordination with the Central ministries/departments is being done, it was heartening to see that States/UTs are also responsive and putting their best efforts by taking appropriate actions and preparedness for COVID-19.

He further added that need of this hour is to put a more strategic approach like Cluster Containment Strategy, making the District Collectors more accountable, contact tracing and strengthening State and District surveillance teams to avoid widespread community transmission and also breaking the chain of transmission, if found. "Harsh Vardhan urged the States/UTs to strengthen core capacities for disease preparedness and response like Surveillance, Laboratory Diagnosis, Hospital Preparedness, Logistic Management, Capacity Building and Risk Communication," the press release said.

Harsh Vardhan also advised that States need to identify isolation facilities, to accommodate confirmed/suspected cases if and when identified in each district, as well as logistics requirements and to enhance community awareness through print, electronic and social media in local languages including utilising local cable TV channels, FM radio, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

