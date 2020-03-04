EU foreign policy chief tells Turkey border developments unacceptable
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he told Turkey on Wednesday that the situation at the border with Greece was unacceptable and Turkey should not encourage further movement of migrants towards the border with EU states. Speaking after talks with President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, he described their meeting as long and profitable.
More than 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with the European Union to halt illegal migration flows to Europe in return for billions of euros in aid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- Turkey
- European Union
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Greece
- Ankara
- Europe
ALSO READ
Turkey to arrest 228 for links to cleric in probe of military, ministry - Anadolu
Turkey seeks 695 arrests over links to US-based cleric
UPDATE 1-Turkey ramps up Gulen crackdown with nearly 700 arrests
EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
UPDATE 1-EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey