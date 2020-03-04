SC to hear after Holi break plea on fake encounter killings in Manipur

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would consider listing after Holi break the plea relating to alleged fake encounters in Manipur in which CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a probe. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was urged by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that the PIL, seeking a probe into as many as 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur, has not been listed for hearing since 2018.

"List after ensuing Holi vacation before appropriate Bench," said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The apex court had in November 2018 dismissed the pleas filed by some Manipur Police personnel seeking recusal of the then judges (Justice M B Lokur and Justice U U Lalit) of the bench hearing the case of alleged fake encounters in Manipur.

Prior to that, in July 2017, it had constituted a SIT and ordered lodging of FIRs into alleged encounter killings in the state..

