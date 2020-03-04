Automated Facial Recognition System will facilitate better identification of criminals: Minister

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that approval has been accorded for implementation of Automatic Facial Recognition System (AFRS) by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In a written reply to a question regarding Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) in Rajya Sabha, the Minister said that the AFRS will use police records and will be accessible only to the law enforcement agencies.

AFRS will facilitate better identification of criminals, unidentified dead bodies and missing/found children and persons, he added while also saying that this system will not violate privacy. (ANI)

