OPEC seen backing large oil cut, still awaiting Russia - sources

OPEC ministers will likely approve a significant oil production cut at their meeting on Thursday but they are still waiting for agreement from Russia, two OPEC sources told Reuters.

The sources said they anticipated the meeting in Vienna on Thursday would go smoothly, before Friday's crunch talks with Russia. A third OPEC source said discussions on the exact quota distribution were likely to be tough.

