Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem pushback of migrants -minister

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey is deploying 1,000 special police forces along its border with Greece on Thursday to halt the pushback of migrants towards its territory, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, adding that 164 migrants had been wounded by Greek authorities.

"They wounded 164 people. They tried to push 4,900 people back to Turkey," Soylu told reporters in the northwestern border province of Edirne. "We are deploying 1,000 special force police to the border system... to prevent the push-back," he said.

