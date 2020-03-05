Lebanon cabinet approves draft law to lift banking secrecy - justice minister
Lebanon's cabinet has approved a draft law to lift banking secrecy, Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm said on Thursday.
Lebanon's financial prosecutor froze the assets of 20 Lebanese banks, as well as their chiefs and boards, state news agency NNA, said earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
