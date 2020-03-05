Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brinda Karat PIL in HC for making public list of those arrested in Delhi violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:28 IST
Brinda Karat PIL in HC for making public list of those arrested in Delhi violence

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to the police to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the violence in the northeast Delhi. The petition has sought that a list of the arrested persons be put up outside the police control room and police stations in the district and it be updated on a case-by-case basis.

It also urged the court to call for a status report containing the names and numbers of the persons detained and arrested by Delhi Police in relation to the violence that killed at least 42 people and left around 200 injured. "As per media reports, the police have arrested or detained over 1,600 persons, yet there is no list of such persons provided. The opacity of police action leads to misinformation and mistrust in the minds of the people and is also contrary to law," the plea said.

Terming the violence as a 'pogrom', the CPI(M) leader has sought a direction to the police to upload on its website the over 500 FIRs that it has claimed to have registered in connection with the violence. It has also urged the court to direct that "all complaints alleging acts, offences and atrocities by members of the police, Rapid Action Force or state functionaries in relation to the widespread attacks in northeast Delhi be investigated by an independent investigating agency/team".

Karat has further stated that "accountability and transparency on the part of the police and strict implementation of the legal safeguards as provided in the Criminal Procedure Code and enshrined through judicial pronouncements are crucial at this stage so as to deliver justice to the victims". She has alleged that information received from victims in the area have revealed that due to the "abject failure of the police and their alleged complicity in the pogrom", there is still a sense of fear among the people and therefore, the situation there may not return to normalcy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia: CBE opens its second all all-female run branch in Addis Ababa

East Africas largest bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia CBE has opened its second all-female run branch in Addis Ababa, the capital city of EthiopiaAto Bacha Gina, President, and CEO of the bank cited that the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is ...

Bangladesh call up uncapped spinner for Zimbabwe T20s

Dhaka, March 5 AFP Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for their 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohamm...

Ghana: Government to tackle drainage system before rainy season

Samuel Atta Akyea, The Minister of Works and Housing, Ghana, says the government is working day and night to complete some ongoing drainage works in the country before heavy rains begin from May, according to a media report by Ghanaian Time...

290 million students out of school as global virus battle intensifies

Rome, Mar 5 AFP Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home with Italy and India the latest to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out global offensive against the epidemic. More than 95,000 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020