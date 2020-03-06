Saudi Arabia appoints Al-Jadaan as minister of economy

Saudi Arabia appointed Muhammad Al-Jadaan as minister of economy in addition to his work as minister of finance, state TV said on Thursday, citing a Royal decree.

The Royal decree added that the Saudi king relieved Mohammed Al–Tuwaijri from his post as economy minister and appointed him as advisor in the royal court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.