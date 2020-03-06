U.S. Supreme court halts scheduled execution of Alabama man convicted of killing three police officers

The U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of an Alabama man on Thursday just 30 minutes before he was due to be put to death for his role in the 2004 killing of three police officers while they were attempting to arrest him for dealing drugs. The court issued the stay in order to review the case against Nathaniel Woods, 43, who had been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday evening at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama.

Woods and his friend Kerry Spencer were convicted for the 2004 murders of Birmingham police officers Carlos Owen, Harley Chisholm and Charles Bennett. On the morning of July 17, 2004, Woods and his friend Kerry Spencer got into a "hostile, profanity-laced" argument with Owen and police officer Michael Collins and threatened them, court documents showed.

Later that day, the officers along with Chisholm and Bennett went to Woods' apartment to serve him a warrant and arrest him for dealing drugs. In a brief chaotic encounter, the officers were met by a spray of gunfire. Owen, Chisholm and Bennett were killed and Collins was wounded, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Spencer was the gunman, but accused Woods of being an accomplice to the murders. In December 2005, Woods and Spencer were convicted of capital murder and attempted murder and sentenced to death. Spencer remains on death row.

The case has garnered the attention of Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights leader, who wrote a letter to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, asking her to intervene. "Killing this African American man, whose case appears to have been strongly mishandled by the courts, could produce an irreversible injustice," he wrote in the letter he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The office of the governor did not comment.

