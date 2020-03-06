HC directs hospitals to videograph autopsies of people killed in Delhi violence

The high court on Friday directed all the hospitals to videograph post-mortems of those killed during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I S Mehta directed the authorities to preserve the DNA samples of all the bodies and not dispose of any unidentified body till Wednesday, the next date of hearing.

The directions came while hearing a habeas corpus plea by a man seeking the whereabouts of his brother-in-law who went missing during the riots over the amended citizenship law. During the hearing, the court was informed by the police that the body of the missing person, Hamza, was recovered from a drain at Gokulpuri on Monday and his post-mortem would be conducted during the day at the RML Hospital. PTI SKV HMP LLP HMB.

