Delhi violence: HC seeks Delhi govt, police response on PIL for making public list of arrested
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the Delhi government and the police on a PIL by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the recent violence in the northeast part of the city
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel ad Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and the police on Karat's plea which has sought that a list of the arrested persons be put up outside the police control room and police stations in the district and updated on a case-by-case basis
It also urged the court to call for a status report containing the names and numbers of the persons detained and arrested by the Delhi Police in relation to the violence that killed at least 44 people and left around 200 injured.
