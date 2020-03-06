PIL in HC seeks improved public transport services in NCR, reduction in air pollution

A PIL moved in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre and the AAP government to improve the public transport system for reducing air pollution in the National Capital Region by involving private companies under the CSR initiative. Another suggestion given in the PIL was to subsidise public transportation.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which listed it for May 10. The plea, by an NGO, contended that the public transport system could be improved by involving private companies under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The NGO, Tsunami on Roads, said mass public transport systems were the most important and cost-effective means for reducing air pollution and traffic congestion, especially in cities with a population of 50 lakh or more. The NGO said vehicular emissions have to be controlled as they are a major contributor — almost 41 per cent — of PM2.5.

Apart from seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to improve the public transport system in NCR, the NGO also urged the court to order the authorities to compensate for the damage to the environment due to fossil fuels..

