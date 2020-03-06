Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:13 IST
Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi. Duty Magistrate Rakesh Kumar passed the order after Hussain was produced before him by Delhi Police which said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth larger conspiracy, Hussain's advocate Mukesh Kalia said.

Hussain was produced before the duty magistrate amid tight security late in the evening and neither the media nor any lawyer, other then those connected with the case, was allowed inside the courtroom. Hussain was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case.

The court rejected his plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction. Hussain moved the surrender application before the court saying that he was willing to join the investigation and wanted to surrender in the case.

Advocate Kalia argued before the court that there was a grave apprehension of threat to his life and therefore he has not surrendered before competent court as there is "charged environment" in Karkardooma District court. The lawyer said Hussain has been falsely implicated in the case and sought protection for his life and property.

As the court dismissed Hussain's plea, a Delhi Police team, which had already arrived, arrested him and took him into custody. Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for alleged involvement in the violence which has left at least 42 people dead and around 200 injured. The family of Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Hussain of being behind the killing.

On the complaint of Sharma's father, the police registered an FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charge. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi four days ago after violence between anti-and-pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon on verge of debt default, barring last-minute deal

Lebanon looks set to announce on Saturday it cannot make upcoming dollar bond payments and wants to restructure 31 billion of foreign currency debt, sources said, unless a last-minute deal with creditors is found to avoid a disorderly defau...

Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the US and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for...

Gunmen kill at least 29 at ceremony in Afghan capital

Kabul, Mar 6 AP Gunmen opened fire on Friday at a ceremony in Afghanistans capital attended by prominent political leaders, killing at least 29 people and wounding dozens more before the two attackers were slain by police, officials said. T...

North Korea ends quarantine of some foreigners in virus move

Seoul South Korea, Mar 6 AP North Korea said Friday it has released about 220 foreigners from a quarantine imposed as part of its vigilant prevention efforts to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus that has spread around the world. The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020