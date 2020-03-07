Left Menu
Development News Edition

No positive cases of coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

The government of Uttarakhand on Saturday announced that there have been no positive cases of Coronavirus in the state till date.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:25 IST
No positive cases of coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The government of Uttarakhand on Saturday announced that there have been no positive cases of Coronavirus in the state till date. The government also said that the situation is being monitored regularly.

This statement comes in response after Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin and members of the house asked the government to take all precautionary steps. "In totality, 17, 387 people have been scanned besides this, 1215 people have been scanned at the airports out of which 425 people are of foreign nationals. He further added that 319 have been placed in quarantine zones out of which, 118 are still in quarantine to date," the government statement added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister added that necessary instructions have been conveyed to all the districts by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and people were also being informed through the helpline number. The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 33 on Saturday. The virus which originated from China's Wuhan has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal 52kg advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolias Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-...

Bandh observed by Hindu, Muslim outfits in Coimbatore

Hindu and Muslim outfits observed a dawn-to dusk bandh on Saturday to condemn the recent attack on a functionary of a saffron oufit and two mosques here. Almost all shops in the city downed shutters in response to the bandh call given by Hi...

IndiGo waives cancellation, rescheduling charges on bookings till Mar 31

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced waiving of cancellation and rescheduling charges on flight bookings till March 31 due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. The cancellation fee has been waived off on existin...

China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

About a quarter of Chinas new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemics epicenter in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020