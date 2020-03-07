No positive cases of coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

The government of Uttarakhand on Saturday announced that there have been no positive cases of Coronavirus in the state till date. The government also said that the situation is being monitored regularly.

This statement comes in response after Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin and members of the house asked the government to take all precautionary steps. "In totality, 17, 387 people have been scanned besides this, 1215 people have been scanned at the airports out of which 425 people are of foreign nationals. He further added that 319 have been placed in quarantine zones out of which, 118 are still in quarantine to date," the government statement added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister added that necessary instructions have been conveyed to all the districts by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and people were also being informed through the helpline number. The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 33 on Saturday. The virus which originated from China's Wuhan has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

