Coronavirus outbreak and other parts of world makes international scenario more complex: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that recent Coronavirus outbreak in China and other parts of the world makes the International scenario more complex. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of National Defence college here, Singh said, "Changing geo-politics and geo-strategic equations directly impact our National Security. Add to that the epidemics such as the recent Corona Virus outbreak in China and other parts of the world complicates and further makes the International scenario more complex."

The Defence Minister said, "The world today is facing many challenges in the form of international terrorism, fundamentalism, ethnic discontent, communal disharmony, economic disparity, competition for dwindling resources, environmental challenges and organised crime." "We must always be prepared and alert to tackle future challenges and issues which may not give adequate notice and reaction time. We in India are developing a sound strategy through a robust policy framework in order to manage and resolve future challenges faced by us," he said.

"India has emerged as an important contributor towards growth, development, prosperity, peace and stability, in both Asia and the world. Our Armed Forces are also swiftly transforming to meet future regional and global security challenges," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.