Chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act for JKBOSE class X students

Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced a chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, in the addendum section of the political science textbooks for Class 10 students.

  ANI
  • |
  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  Updated: 07-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:44 IST
Chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act for JKBOSE class X students
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced a chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, in the addendum section of the political science textbooks for Class 10 students. "Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has introduced a chapter on J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, in political science textbooks for Class 10," an official said on Saturday.

This comes after the central government scrapped the provision of Article 370 on August 5 last year, which took away the special rights enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature. Within the said section of the curriculum, two topics that will be taught: "Understanding of the Reorganisation Act, 2019; Knowledge about the different provisions of the act," an official document read.

On October 31 last year, J-K and Ladakh had come into existence as separate Union Territories, after President Ram Nath Kovind had signed on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) order, 2019. The order, issued under Article 370(1)(d) of the Constitution, paved the way for taking away 'special status' granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Both houses of Parliament had also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 and the resolution abrogating Article 370. (ANI)

