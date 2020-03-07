Left Menu
Train more women as forensic, cybercrime investigators: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani on Saturday stressed the need of getting more and more women trained as forensic and cybercrime investigators since women are vicitmised more in cybercrimes.

Union Minister Smriti Irani. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani on Saturday stressed the need of getting more and more women trained as forensic and cybercrime investigators since women are vicitmised more in cybercrimes. Speaking after inaugurating a National Conference on Women in Police and CAPFs organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) here, she suggested making SoP (standard operating procedure) for "One Stop Centre for Women".

According to an official release, Irani regretted that the society "still looks at the working women with bias and holds the performance of men to be the only benchmark for success". The Minister also proposed training of members of the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and emphasised the need for coordination among the MHA, CWC, NGOs and other stakeholders of the criminal justice system, so that once a criminal is punished, he is not able to take advantage of the provisions of law to delay the execution of punishment.

She said counselling at the time of recruitment of women in the forces would make them better prepared for their career. The release said that the main objective of the conference was to discuss two themes - `Cyber Stalking and Bullying of Women : Steps for Protection' and `Challenges faced by CAPF Women in Operational Areas'.

She also released a hand-out -`BPR&D Mirror - Gender Bender'. On the occasion, Nitu, DIG, CRPF presented to the minister the first copy of her book `To Greater Heights' , which is a narrative about women police officers.

Participating in a panel discussion, CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari said women personnel enjoy an edge over their male counterparts in making inroads into the human terrain to counter the challenges of modern-day proxy war. He said the soft skills of women personnel can be gainfully leveraged in mainstreaming the misled.

He underlined the need to make the professional environment customised enough for women employees so that their talent and skills can be optimised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

