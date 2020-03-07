Left Menu
Janaushadhi Kendras built for benefit of public, says VK Singh

Union Minister VK Singh on Saturday said Janaushadhi Kendras are built for the benefit of the public.

Union Minister VK Singh speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister VK Singh on Saturday said Janaushadhi Kendras are built for the benefit of the public. "Janaushadhi Kendras contains generic medicines which are cheaper than branded medicines. It is built for the benefit of the public," Singh told ANI.

"If a person was spending 10 thousand rupees a month on his medicines, now he would have to spend only one thousand rupees a month because of Janaushadhi Kendras," he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

The Centre celebrates March 7, 2019, as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' across India, for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines. Janaushadhi Kendras are considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6,200 outlets in 700 districts. This scheme provides a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

