ITBP Jawan dedicates song to daughters on International Women's Day

A soldier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has dedicated a song 'Lado Lado Meri Lado...' to the daughters of the country and the ITBP released it to mark International Women's Day. The song, composed by Head Constable Arjun Kheriyal narrates the contribution of daughters to society and the nation.

"It words the emotions, duty-bound character and commitment of a soldier and promotes the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign of the government. This special song conveys the emotional highs and lows of soldiers' families, especially the bonds between the jawans and their daughters," read an official statement. "It sends out the message that if a father makes the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in the service of the nation, the daughter would always have his good wishes and these wishes will always be there. And gives the message to the masses to educate the daughters" it further read.

ITBP is an elite Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) of the country. The ITBP is deployed at high altitude Himalayan terrains for most of their service period, at border outposts where the temperature dips to minus 45 degrees Celsius. The force started inducting women in its combat ranks since 2008. At present, there are more than 2000 women personnel in the ITBP and since 2017, these women personnel have also been inducted at the forward most border outposts on the Indo-China border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.