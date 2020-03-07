Left Menu
Three detained in connection with Delhi violence

Three persons, namely Tarik Rizwi, Liaqat and Riyasat, have been detained on Saturday by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi violence.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons, namely Tarik Rizwi, Liaqat and Riyasat, have been detained on Saturday by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi violence. Police are interrogating one of them for helping to hide suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain. The AAP councillor is under police custody in connection with Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma murder case.

A Delhi court had yesterday sent Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused's side. The expelled councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

