CGST Delhi detects Input Tax Credit fraud worth over Rs 12 cr, accused sent to judicial custody

Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST)-Delhi North Commissionerate arrested one person who received fake or goods-less invoices valued at Rs 71.22 crore involving fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 12.82 crore from 30 bogus firms, Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

"The accused has committed offence under section 132(1)(c) of CGST Act, 2017 which is cognizable and non-bailable under section 132(5) and punishable under clause (i) of sub section (1) of Section 132 of the Act ibid. Accordingly, the accused was arrested on March 7 under Section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017 and was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Courts, where he was sent to judicial custody till March 21," the statement read. (ANI)

