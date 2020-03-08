Unknown person opens fire at woman police officer in Maharashtra's Palghar

An unidentified person opened fire at a woman officer, posted with the Crime Branch, here on Saturday. The officer, Assistant Police Inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye, survived the attack with no injuries, police said.

Palghar SP Gaurav Singh said, "The incident took place on Saturday around 8:30 pm when an unidentified person opened fire at the police vehicle in which Siddhawa Jaybhaye was present along with a police officer. The suspect was wearing a mask and escaped after the incident." No one was injured in the incident. A case has been registered against an unknown person and an investigation is underway, Singh said. (ANI)

