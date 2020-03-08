2K Run for Women in Andhra Pradesh on eve of International Women's Day

A 2K run was held with the name "Run for Women" at Machilipatnam, the headquarters of Krishna district, on the eve of International Women's Day.

District SP Raveendra Babu flagged off the 2K run. Women police officers, police staff, Mahila Mitra workers, government employees of various departments took part in the event.

While speaking on the occasion, SP said: "Open house program is being conducted for Mahila Mitra members, female police staff and other NGOs. We are conducting this program for women safety and security." (ANI)

