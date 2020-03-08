Allahabad HC observes hoardings of anti-CAA protesters by UP govt as violation of privacy: Lawyer

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday observed that putting up hoardings by the Uttar Pradesh government featuring names with photographs of those accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a violation of the privacy of a person. Lawyer KK Ray said, "Chief Justice observes that photographs placed on hoardings are a violation of privacy and honour of a person."

"The court observed that the government could do something to rectify it," he further said. "The matter will be heard at 3 pm today. The court has regarded it as a serious matter. There are different ways of doing recovery legally but no one has the right to defame anyone," said another lawyer Arvind Pandey.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the High Court t had decided to hear the case on Sunday in spite of it being a holiday. The court of Chief Justice Govind Mathur has summoned the District Magistrate and Divisional Police Commissioner of Police of Lucknow in this case. On Thursday, the district administration installed hoardings with photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.