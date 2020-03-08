Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent in ED custody till March 11

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 15:16 IST
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent in ED custody till March 11
Image Credit: Flickr

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges, was remanded in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 11 by a Mumbai court on Sunday. Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here around 3 am on Sunday as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe, officials earlier said.

He was arrested after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced and the RBI and Union government initiated action to control its affairs. The ED produced Kapoor before a holiday court which remanded him in the probe agency's custody till March 11.

The ED told the court that the role of some companies run by Kapoor's family members needs to be established and they need to confront all these people with the accused. The defense lawyer, however, said Kapoor has been selectively targeted by the ED and he is cooperating with the probe agency.

"We are ready to cooperate and submit all the documents that the agency wants. I have fully cooperated with them," Kapoor said in the court. The central probe agency is primarily investigating Kapoor, his wife, and three daughters over a Rs 600 crore fund received by a firm allegedly "controlled" by them from an entity linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), official sources said.

The Kapoor's linked firm, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, is alleged to have received the funds when Yes Bank had an exposure of more than Rs 3,000 crore loans to DHFL, already being probed for purported financial irregularities and diversion of funds. The bank, they said, allegedly did not initiate action to recover the NPA-turned loans from DHFL and the agency suspects that the Rs 600 crore funds were part of alleged kickbacks received as quid pro quo in the firm controlled by the Kapoor family.

Rana Kapoor told the court that the DoIT company is in name of his two daughters - Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor. Yes Bank had given around Rs 3,700 crore loan to triple-A-rated DHFL company, and later about Rs 600 crore was borrowed by DoIT Company from DHFL, he said.

The DoIT company is still repaying the loan and it is not an NPA (non-performing asset), Rana Kapoor said. "From the last few days I was not well, hence my family members took me to Breach Candy Hospital, but still I am cooperating with the ED," he told in the court.

However, the ED told the court that it wants to conduct a thorough investigation and "many people are under the scanner". The court then remanded Rana Kapoor in ED's custody till March 11.

Before his arrest, he was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 20 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night. The ED, meanwhile, is also recording the statement of Rana Kapoor's wife and daughters.

The ED action came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Southern Stars do a 'high five' on Women's Day: Australia outclass India in T20 World Cup final

India saved their worst for the last as a brutal Australian side outclassed them by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in a final that promised much but delivered very little here Sunday. Batting first after the coin l...

Temples in Dubai cancel Holi celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Hindu temples in Bur Dubai have cancelled Holi celebrations and advised against throwing colours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a media report. This is in addition to other preventive measures such as reduction in prayer...

Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43pm Dubai travellers reassured on screening procedures ...

Indiabulls Housing says Yes Bank owes it Rs 662 cr in form of bonds; no term loans outstanding

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Sunday said Yes Bank owes Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to the company and it has no term loans outstanding from the lender. We wish to inform that Yes Bank owes to Indiabulls Housing Finance Rs 662 crore v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020