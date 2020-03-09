Left Menu
Coronavirus: NGT notice to stop use of biometric machines to mark attendance at principal bench

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 13:35 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 13:35 IST
In view of the coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice stopping the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at the Principal Bench here. The directive comes into force with immediate effect till March 31.

"To prevent coronavirus, in terms of the advisory of Delhi government issued to various departments/offices, marking of attendance on biometric machines and use of the same is being stopped in National Green Tribunal, New Delhi with immediate effect till March 31, 2020. "Attendance during this period is to be marked manually with arrival and departure time under the supervision of the concerned supervising officer,” an office order issued by Registrar General Ashu Garg said. The Delhi government had recently advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"A letter has been written to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of coronavirus threat," an official had said..

