Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh at Delhi airport

The customs officials have arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh from his possession at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. The incident occurred on March 7 when an Indian passenger came from Riyadh and was apprehended for carrying 232 grams of gold concealed in a door lock.

According to officials, the accused had confessed to smuggling 1,160 grams of gold worth Rs 42.85 lakh in last five visits in a similar manner. Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

