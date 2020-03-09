Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Delhi HC asks lawyers, litigants to avoid overcrowding court premises

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:24 IST
Coronavirus: Delhi HC asks lawyers, litigants to avoid overcrowding court premises

With India fighting hard to prevent spread of Coronavirus, the Delhi High Court has asked lawyers and litigants to avoid "unnecessary overcrowding" of the court premises. A circular issued recently by high court registrar (general administration) Ramesh Chand said as per an advisory by the Delhi government, people should avoid going to crowded places and requested the advocates and general public to adhere to the guidelines.

"As per the recent advisory issued by the Delhi government, Coronavirus is a contagious virus which causes respiratory infection and can be transferred from human to human through air by coughing, sneezing, personal contact such as touching or shaking hand, touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands," the circular said. It added, "As per the said advisory, one should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines/ advisory issued by the Delhi government and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises." In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 43 on Monday with four people, including a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, testing positive for the disease.

The Health Ministry officials said Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu reported one case each and no deaths have been reported from anywhere in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Panghal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Amit Panghal on Monday qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 at AsianOceanian Olympic Qualifiers. Amit Panghal defeated Philippines Carlo Paalam 4-1 to secure his quota for Tokyo Olympics. With this win, the World silv...

IMF says govts should offer cash transfers, tax relief to ease coronavirus effects

Government policymakers will need to implement substantial targeted fiscal, monetary and financial market measures to combat the economic impact from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopina...

COLUMN-Even before price plunge, hedge funds were abandoning oil: Kemp

Even before the OPEC output agreement broke down on Friday, sending oil prices into a tailspin, hedge funds had launched a second wave of oil-related selling and established one of the most bearish positions since the price crisis of 2014-2...

DTC buses to begin operations after 2 pm on Holi

The Delhi Transport Corporation DTC buses will remain off roads till 2 pm on Tuesday in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Holi, a statement said.According to DTC officials, the services will resume in the evening on some selected routes as per r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020