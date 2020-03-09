PFI member arrested by Delhi Police; 'wider conspiracy' being investigated

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Danish, a member of Popular Front of India (PFI), for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests. Danish was later produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court and was sent to four days police remand.

According to Delhi Police sources, Danish is a PFI member and there are inputs of PFI supplying money and people during the Delhi violence which is being verified by police. Danish has no connect with the ISKP cadre couple who were arrested yesterday, sources said and added that he is working with PFI since 2018. He is PFI general secretary of Trilok Puri, Delhi.

Sources further shared that Danish was using a small amount for funding so that he could not be traced by the agencies but he has a good network. They added that police is investigating his role in the Delhi violence and the wider conspiracy. His account will also be verified. At least 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently. (ANI)

