Development News Edition

India, Japan aspire for stable, prosperous world: Ambassador Suzuki

India and Japan as partners aspire for a stable and prosperous world, Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki said on Monday.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan as partners aspire for a stable and prosperous world, Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki said on Monday. "Our two countries are partners aspiring for a stable and prosperous world. Our strong bonds are rooted in the friendship between our people. That is why we attach a lot of importance to supporting grassroots projects," Suzuki said.

The Japanese embassy in New Delhi on Monday signed a grand contract for providing assistance to three grassroots projects in the form of medicinal equipment to charitable organisations. The Ambassador said that the grants given by the Japanese embassy will bear its fruits as a shining symbol of friendly relationship and cooperation between India and Japan.

"These types of projects make sure that the good intention of my country (Japan) is known to the people of India. So when we do these projects then we make sure that they put a sticker on the equipment saying that people of Japan," the Ambassador said. "We want people of India to know that we are friends and with Japan and India as friends then we can have a better world in future," said Shingo Miyamoto, Minister (Economic and Economic cooperation) Embassy of Japan.

Japanese embassy signed a Grant Contract, relating to 3 projects under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) scheme, namely, 'The Project for Improvement of Medical Equipment for Maternal and Child Health Care for the Underprivileged, Ashok Vihar, Delhi'; 'The Project for Provision of Eye Medical Equipment for the Underprivileged in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh' and 'The Project for Provision of Eye Medical Equipment for the Rural Underprivileged People, Noida, Uttar Pradesh'. (ANI)

