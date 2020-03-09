Left Menu
Rajan Bargotra assumes charge as ADG Western Seaboard

Rajan Bargotra assumed the charge as Additional Director General (Western Seaboard) on Monday at an impressive ceremonial parade at Coast Guard Regional Headquarters at Worli here.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 09-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:30 IST
Rajan Bargotra assumed the charge as Additional Director General (Western Seaboard) on Monday at an impressive ceremonial parade at Coast Guard Regional Headquarters at Worli here. "While taking over charge of Western Seaboard, Additional Director General Rajan Bargotra said that Western Seaboard continues to be an area of high sensitivity both from security and safety point of view and coordinating the activities of both the Coast Guard Regions (West and North West) towards enhancing the effectiveness will be his priority," an official statement read.

Bargotra, a sixth batch Officer of Indian Coast Guard, hails from New Delhi, where he did his schooling and thereafter completed his graduation from Delhi University prior to joining Coast Guard in January 1985. ADG Rajan Bargotra is an alumni of National Defence College, Naval Higher Command Course and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He has held various important operational and staff appointments. (ANI)

