Puducherry CM reviews preventive measures to deal coronavirus

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday held a meeting with senior government officials at the Secretariat to review the preventive measures being undertaken to deal with the coronavirus.

Chief Secretary, Secretaries and senior officials were present in the meeting.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, at least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.