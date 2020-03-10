Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlin to take up to 100 children from Greek refugee camps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 16:52 IST
Berlin to take up to 100 children from Greek refugee camps
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin will take in 80 to 100 children from Greek refugee camps, an official in the German capital said on Tuesday, as concern mounts about migrants amassing on the Turkish-Greek border. European politicians are struggling to agree what to do about the tens of thousands of migrants who have been trying to enter Greece, a member of the European Union since Ankara said last month it would no longer keep them on Turkish soil.

Germany's coalition parties said on Monday they were ready to take in several hundred children from Greek refugee camps together with other EU countries, with the focus on children who are sick or younger than 14 and unaccompanied. Asked when children might arrive in Berlin, the capital's senator for interior affairs, Andreas Geisel told broadcaster RTL: "It now depends on how quickly the German government implements this decision. I think it's more like today than tomorrow."

Greece has a large number of people waiting in refugee camps and hoping to enter the EU, many of them fleeing war, persecution, and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. It is refusing to open its borders to the refugees now trying to enter from Turkey, which hosts about 3.6 million refugees from Syria.

Greece and the EU accuse Turkey of deliberately goading the migrants to cross the border as a way of pressuring Brussels into offering more money to host the refugees or supporting Ankara's geopolitical aims in the Syrian conflict.

UNICEF CONCERNED

More than 3,000 children in Greece need to be found homes, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said. While welcoming a move by Finland to take in 150 unaccompanied children, Afshan Khan, UNICEF Director, Special Coordinator, Refugee and Migrant response in Europe, said far more was needed.

"We need Europe to stand alongside both Greece and Turkey and the other frontline Mediterranean states to be able to help shelter and house many of the unaccompanied children," she told Reuters on Monday after a visit to the Turkey-Greece border. France, Portugal, Finland, and Luxembourg have also offered to take in some children.

Khan described large numbers of women and children near the border who dreams of crossing into Europe, but camp in cold and wet open fields in tents or under plastic sheeting. The EU wants to avoid a repeat of 2015 when more than a million people, mostly from the Middle East, reached its shores via Turkey and Greece.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door migrant policy, under which Germany took in nearly 1 million people in 2015 alone, led to a surge in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Protests against CAA only politically motivated:Union minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act were only politically motivated and nothing else. The CAA came under the central list and hence none could oppose it, Meghwal said,addressing ...

Soccer-Gladbach v Cologne Bundesliga game to be played in empty stadium

Borussia Moenchengladbach will host Cologne in the Bundesliga in front of empty stands on Wednesday after the city ruled in favour of the ban due to the coronavirus. The game, postponed last month following a storm warning, will be the firs...

China's Xi says virus 'basically curbed' at epicentre

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been basically curbed at its epicentre in Hubei province and its capital WuhanXi said initial success has been made in stabilising the situ...

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL39 CONG-SCINDIA-5THLD RESIGN In setback for Cong, Scindia resigns from party, looks as BJP as MP govt teeters on edge New Delhi In a massive setback for the Congress, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020