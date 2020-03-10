Left Menu
Development News Edition

US says in talks with NATO allies to provide Turkey military aid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:48 IST
US says in talks with NATO allies to provide Turkey military aid

The U.S. is discussing with its NATO allies what they can offer Turkey in terms of military assistance in Idlib and discussing measures that may be taken if Russia and the Syrian government breaks a ceasefire, officials said on Tuesday.

"We are looking at what NATO can do," James Jeffrey, the U.S.' special envoy for Syria, told reporters in a conference call from Brussels where he was holding talks with allies. "Everything is on table."

Jeffrey, who was speaking alongside the U.S. ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield, ruled out the use of ground troops should the ceasefire be broken and repeated that Ankara needed to clarify its stance on purchase of the Russian S400 Air Defence System.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Iran and China-returned all 41 Budagam residents test negative for corona: Official

All 41 residents of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who recently returned from China and Iran, have tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. There is no need to panic as all 41 Budgam residents who arrived from Ch...

Holi celebrations subdued in India amid coronavirus concerns

Holi was celebrated in several states across the country on Tuesday amid the coronavirus scare as people exercised caution and avoided mass gatherings. An effigy of coronavirus was burnt during the festivities in Mumbai on Monday night.The ...

B-Town celebrates Holi, shares pictures on social media

As the country on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival at Varanasi with flowers. The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to share a video with a friend in which the...

3 persons, including 2 tourists, killed as SUV falls into

Three persons, including two tourists from West Bengal, were killed on Tuesday as their SUV skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in East Sikkim, police said. The accident took place at Keew Khola in Pakyong police station area when the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020