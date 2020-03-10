Independent economic offences wing sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner BA Khan on Tuesday sanctioned the establishment of independent economic offences wing in Jammu and Kashmir's Anti Corruption Bureau, the Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a tweet.

There will be 56 posts ranging from Superintendent of Police to an orderly, a junior-ranking soldier assigned to accomplish minor tasks for the highest-ranking officer stationed at the location.

The method of recruitment for filling the posts shall be notified separately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

