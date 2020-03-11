Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador to slash budget, seek better debt terms after oil plunges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 07:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 07:57 IST
Ecuador to slash budget, seek better debt terms after oil plunges

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno on Tuesday said he will seek to improve debt payment terms and slash $1.4 billion from the government's budget in response to the crash in oil prices and the economic effects of the coronavirus.

The collapse of crude prices, due to falling demand as the new coronavirus spreads globally and a price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, has upended Moreno's hopes of closing Ecuador's gaping fiscal deficit and cutting debt. "The price of oil fell more than $20 ... that means that every day we lose just over $8 million in revenue," Moreno said in a televised address. "A year we would have an accumulated loss of $ 2.9 billion in revenue."

Given the circumstances, Moreno said he will eliminate and merge state agencies and cut spending. He also plans to seek improved payment terms of bilateral debt to "reschedule and adapt to our new reality," and to seek more than $2 billion in financing from international financial institutions, without giving further details.

Other proposals include a 5% tax on the value of vehicles worth more than $20,000 and increased income tax withholding for large companies. Moreno earlier said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to support his government, "regardless of the difficulties we have had."

Indigenous protesters led almost two weeks of demonstrations in October after Moreno announced he would eliminate decades-old subsidies on diesel and gasoline following a financing deal with the IMF. Following the protests, he walked back the measure and promised to find other ways to close the fiscal deficit. The IMF has said it continues to work with the government after completing a technical visit last month.

Ecuador is still waiting for a disbursement of about $348 million from the multilateral lender. Moreno late on Monday named Rene Ortiz, an oil analyst and consultant, as the new energy and mines minister after the previous minister, Jose Agusto, resigned because of health problems.

The country, which produces some 540,000 barrels per day of oil, left OPEC earlier this year to free itself up to raise crude output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...

Security Council adopts resolution welcoming steps towards Afghanistan peace

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday afternoon welcoming recent steps towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan. All 15 members supported the resolution, tabled by the United States, which endorses a joint US...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020