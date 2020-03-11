Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three arrested for demanding Rs 50 crore as extortion money from jeweller in Pune

Three people have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Pune Police for demanding Rs 50 crore as extortion money from a city-based jeweller.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:46 IST
Three arrested for demanding Rs 50 crore as extortion money from jeweller in Pune
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Three people have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Pune Police for demanding Rs 50 crore as extortion money from a city-based jeweller. The accused have been identified as Ashish Pawar, Ramesh Pawar, and Rupesh Chowdhury.

Among the three, one accused had earlier worked with the jeweller as the latter's bodyguard. The investigation is on regarding their motive, modus, and more accomplices, if any, informed the DCP Crime Branch. A case has been registered at Dattawadi police station and further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

SA Post Office cannot accept mail destined to East Asia

The South African Post Office has advised its clients that it cannot accept mail destined to China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea.Other countries that are affected by the delay include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Kual...

Saudi announces plan to boost oil production capacity for first time in years

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it plans to boost oil production capacity for the first time in more than a decade, a day after it announced a record high hike in crude supply in a battle for market share that has hammered global prices this...

73rd Shriram Shankarlal Music festival to celebrate Hindustani classical heritage

Padma Shri awardees Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Hindustani vocalists Rashid Khan and Ulhas Kashalkar will perform along with young artistes at the 73rd edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music festival here. Touted to be the oldest music festi...

Japan to cancel high school spring baseball tournament over coronavirus fears- NHK

Japan will cancel its annual high school baseball spring tournament, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, suspending one of the countrys most beloved sporting events because of the widening coronavirus crisis.This is the first time to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020