Police urge citizens, media to share videos, footages of Delhi violence to extend help in probe

The Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed residents of Delhi as well as media persons to send videos, footages and pictures that will help in the investigation of the incidents of rioting in North East district. "Delhi Police request the cooperation of residents of Delhi including media persons to send video footages, pictures or any information that will help in the investigation of the incidents of rioting in North East Delhi," Delhi Police tweeted.

The footage can be shared via WhatsApp no -- 8750871243 or details can be shared at 8750871221, 8750871227, 22829334, 22829335. Meanwhile, Police also ensured that the identities of the person will be kept secret. At least 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to reply today to a short duration discussion in Lok Sabha on last month's communal violence in Delhi. (ANI)

